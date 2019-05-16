The Rome Art Coterie is hosting its 2019 Walking Art Tour through June 11.
The jurored exhibit of over 150 pieces of art by 27 Rome area artists will be on display at 16 business establishments in downtown Rome.
Free printed maps of the tour are available in downtown shops and show the participating artists as well as the locations of host destinations. Exhibited pieces include paintings, collage, mixed media, photography and pen and ink as well as wood carvings.
Many of the pieces are available for purchase by contacting the artist through the Rome Art Coterie’s Facebook page.
This year, the Rome Art Coterie also invited artists to submit work for the themed competition “Out and About in Rome.” These art submissions are located in the gallery at Farrell’s Frame and Design. The winner of the competition will be announced at the Meet the Artists event being held in Farrell’s gallery (116 Broad St.) on June 1 from 4-8 p.m.