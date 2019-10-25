The 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event has been postponed until Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. because of rain.
Previously posted:
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the local domestic violence agency, Hospitality House for Women, is preparing to increase Rome-Floyd County’s awareness and knowledge of domestic violence, as well as breaking down barriers for victims.
Hospitality House has been offering services and advocacy to victims/survivors of domestic violence in Floyd County for more than 40 years.
“Hospitality House has been fortunate to receive tremendous support from Rome-Floyd County for many years and for that we are extremely grateful,” said HH Executive Director, Lynn Rousseau. “We’d like to reach out to those who may not be familiar with our mission and our services to feel welcome to join us for our events in October and get involved in the fight against the cycle of domestic violence.”
Hospitality House invites the community to learn more about how domestic violence affects the community and to participate in the scheduled events for October — Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Walk the Walk
Nov. 1, 2019
Ladies, gentlemen, children and pets are invited to join the 12th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes. For a decade, Rome has marched against violence...in style. The event is an awareness raiser with a fun twist; all men are encouraged to wear ladies’ shoes and march down Broad Street. The event solidifies the fact that domestic violence is not just a “women’s issue.” Registration and festivities will begin at 11 a.m and will include contests, prizes, a photo booth, a popcorn, Smoothie King treats, and Chili’s strawberry lemonade. The event will be held at Rotary Plaza (between the courthouse and the Forum) in downtown Rome; the Walk will start at noon. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Please visit www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org Registration will also be on site the morning of the walk. Donations to support the mission of Hospitality House will be accepted at the event and are much appreciated.
Remembrance
October 17, 2019
Annual Candlelight Vigil- to honor those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence, as well as give voice to those who are survivors. At 6 p.m., at Rotary Plaza, a survivor will share her story of struggle and survival in the face of domestic violence, and as we light our small flames, we’ll honor the names of those lost. The event is free and open to the public.
PHOENIX FEST
October 19, 2019
Brewhouse Music & Grill is hosting the 4th Annual Phoenix Fest on Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. The event is an all-female artist line up celebrating the amazing women in music in the Rome community. The lineup includes Renee Mixon, Ellie Lawrence (The Voice Team Gwen), Julie Bell, Jessie Reed and Boxwine and the Brunettes. The cover is $5 at the door and all proceeds will benefit Hospitality House for Women, Inc.
Celebrating 41 years!
October 28, 2019
Join Hospitality House as they celebrate 41 years of providing services and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence in the Rome-Floyd County community. This is a time to learn more about Hospitality House, meet the people behind the mission and reflect on the challenging work accomplished over the years. The Annual End-of-the-Year event will take place at the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 5:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend.
For more information about the mission and services of Hospitality House, visit www.hospitalityhouseforwomen.org.