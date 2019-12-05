Today and Friday, Harvest Moon Cafe and The Vogue will host a holiday event featuring music, art, food and wine.
“Home For the Holidays” takes place at The Vogue on Broad Street from 6-9 p.m. and will feature holiday music by popular violinist Timothy Reynolds, an art show by local artist Siri Selle, as well as hors d’oeuvres and wine tastings provided by the chefs of Harvest Moon Cafe.
Guests must be 21+ to drink. There will be a cash bar available. Tickets are $39 per person. Tickets are available online at myharvestmooncafe.com.