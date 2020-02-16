Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum will host a free Drop-in and Draw event in its museum galleries from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Local artists, sketchers and curious minds alike are invited to draw inspiration, quite literally, from one of the museum’s many works of art. From 16th century Italian oil paintings to marble sculptures, guests will have free access to a wide variety of art across history.
Alongside the museum’s permanent exhibits is the special exhibition, “The Gift of Art: Selections from Notable Berry Donors.” Curated by Senior Art History Major Remington Jackson, this gallery includes art from different parts of the world, time periods, and historical contexts.
Interim Director and Curator Rachel McLucas says she is excited to share new learning opportunities with the community through this event.
“The special exhibition highlights art gifted by donors to the Berry Schools in the mid-twentieth century to provide learning opportunities for students,” McLucas said. “We are carrying that tradition forward by opening up the space for sketching, which is a really unique opportunity to interact with the art and learn new things from it.”
The Drop-in and Draw event is free for the community, and artists fourteen-years-old and up are invited to sketch the night away. Guests should come prepared with their own sketch pad and graphite pencils. Due to the sensitivity of the space, guests are discouraged from using compressed graphite or charcoal. Alongside museum staff, Berry College Associate Professor of Art Brad Adams will be available for questions and helpful tips during the event.
Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum is located at 24 Veterans Memorial Hwy. For more information, please contact the museum at 706-368-6789 or visit the website at www.berry.edu/oakhill.