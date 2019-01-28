Broadway stars of “Wicked” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” was originally slated to be today at Berry College’s Sisters Theatre has been postponed.
Previously posted:
The Berry College Theatre Company welcomes Lindsay Northen and Jared Bradshaw as they perform “Broadway at Berry,” at 7:30 p.m. This performance is free and open to the public.
Northen currently stars in the Tony award-winning musical “Wicked,” as a member of the ensemble and appears regularly as the understudy for Glinda the Good Witch. Bradshaw appeared as Jerry Jubilee in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and was the understudy for Willy Wonka. The Broadway stars will be joined on the piano by Julie Bearden Carver, the musical director for Berry’s upcoming production of “Dogfight.”
Bradshaw and Northen will also work with theatre students in a masterclass and select students to join them onstage for the evening’s performance.
“We love watching things ‘click’ for a student, and you immediately see their confidence and self-esteem grow with just the slightest adjustment to a performance,” Bradshaw said. “We are working Broadway actors and we show them that it is attainable. It can happen for them if that’s what they want with a lot of dedication, hard work and perseverance.”