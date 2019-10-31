On Saturday, Nov. 16, Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles and the Rome Area Council for the Arts will present an “Unforgettable” concert.
The event will take place at the Rome City Auditorium and will feature jazz classics and a tribute to Nat King Cole. In honor of Cole’s 100th birthday anniversary, vocalist Curtis Reed, a Rome native, will sing three of Cole’s hits, “Mona Lisa,” “Route 66” and his signature tune “Unforgettable.”
The concert will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street with a jazz arrangement of the theme song. Other tunes include a creative arrangement of the Beatles’ “Blackbird,” “L.O.V.E.,” as well as other blues numbers.
Advance tickets are available for $10 at Kroger. Tickets are also available online at www.eventbrite.com and at the door for $12. Student tickets are $5, but at the door only. Tickets purchased at the door are by cash or check only.