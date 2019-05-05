Kelsey Scoggins Mitchell is a relative newcomer to Rome, but has immersed herself in the community over the course of the past two years.
Mitchell, a Floridian at the time, got to Rome after meeting — and marrying — her husband, Bruce Wayne Mitchell while doing volunteer clean-up work after a hurricane in 2017.
“He was born and raised in Calhoun but he lived in Rome so I moved up here to be with him,” Kelsey says.
Both Kelsey and Bruce are real estate agents with Keller Williams. Her background is in information technology and marketing and she has put both of those to good use in service to the community.
Kelsey wasted not time in getting involved, with Rotary and the United Way in particular. She is a board member at the United Way and will be secretary for the Rotary Club next year. She is the zone public image coordinator for Rotary all across the state of Georgia.
“Moving to a new place, that’s the first thing to do, get involved in the community. “That’s how you get to know people,” she says. “When I moved here I wanted to put down roots and I couldn’t think of any better way than joining Rotary and start getting involved. That’s ingrained in me, you help out in the community, you help those around you and you get to know people.”
Mitchell brought the Floyd Fights Hunger event to Rome last year. She had been exposed to something similar in Florida and thinks he event, which packaged meals for the hungry.
“It went over really well for the first year. The fact that we doubled our goal was so surprising to me. I’m so glad the community stepped up and supported us in that initiative,” she says.
Kelsey and Bruce have a blended family, with three children, and live on a mini-farm in Silver Creek with 26 animals.
“It’s a lifestyle. We wanted to teach our children about responsibility and taking care of animals and taking care of the land,” Kelsey says.