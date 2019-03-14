As part of the Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival taking place Friday through Sunday, twelve people will compete for the title of Biggest Fibber on Saturday at the Rome City Auditorium.
Contenders include story tellers and experienced “fibbers” with many of them placing in liar’s competitions across the country. The are Gary Buchanan of West Virginia, Daniel Carlin of California, Water Freeman of Loganville, Gary Greene of Rome, Ron Kemp of Roswell, Melanie Knauff of Dahlonega, Stacie Marshall of Rome, Denise Mount of Lawrenceville, Kanute Rarey of North Carolina, John Schulz of Rome and Paul Strickland of Kentucky.
Tickets are $10 for the fibbers contest and are available online at www.bigfibbers.com or are the door. The Big Fibbers Festival also includes performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. by nationally known storytellers Bil Lepp and Andy Offutt Irwin. A full festival pass is $25 online or $35 at the door.