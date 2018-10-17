Country legend Travis Tritt will perform at The Forum River Center on Friday. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tritt, a Marietta native, is a CMA and Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling country artist. Seven of his albums are certified platinum or higher, the highest certified is 1991’s “It’s All About to Change.” Tritt has charted more than 40 times on the Hot Country Songs charts, including five number ones — “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You With My Heart,” “Foolish Pride” and “Best of Intentions.”
Tickets range from are $32 for general admission to $95 for floor section 2.
Tickets are available online or by calling 706-291-5281. Sales end at 6 p.m. on the day of the show. For additional information or to buy tickets online, visit www.forumrivercenter.com.