Tickets still available for Rome For the Rescues event Friday
The community is invited to help local animal welfare organizations by attending what organizers call "the party of the summer" on Friday.
The annual Rome for the Rescues event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Vogue building on Broad Street.
The annual event, presented by Claws for Paws, is a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting animal welfare organizations in Floyd county, particulalry those with a focus on spay and neuter initiatives.
A portion of the proceeds will also go to “shade the shelter,” a project to provide shade over some of the outdoor kennels at Floyd County PAWS.
Since it’s the Chinese year of the dog, organizers said this year’s event will have an Asian feel to it. There will be food, drinks and a DJ as well as a craft beer station.
Dress is casual, “flip flops optional.”
Tickets are limited and are $80 for one or $150 for two and include food and drinks. Tickets are available online at www.clawsforpaws.org/events.