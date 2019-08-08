The OTR Wheel Engineering Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge is two days away and tickets are still available.
Patron tickets, available for $75 each online at www.romecelebritydancechallenge.com, include admission to the pre-event patron party at Forrest Place as well as reserved seating at the show. General admission tickets are $30.
“We cannot guarantee there will be tickets available at the door the night of the show as we have sold out for the past seven years,” said Kimberly King, interim executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia, the benefiting organization. “We encourage you to purchase tickets in advance as you won’t want to miss what our awesome group of contestants have in store for you!”
Modeled after the popular reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will feature performances by nine celebrity teams, with styles ranging from hip hop to ballroom and everything in between. The teams are...
♦ Rob Byars of Rome Drywall dancing with Madison Brinson, a student at the University of Georgia
♦ Lewis Byrne of Berry College Elementary School dancing with Tara Ogle of Harbin Clinic and The Dance Centre
♦ Emily Johnson of the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office dancing with her husband, Bryan Johnson, of Cox, Byington, Twyman & Johnson
♦ Rebekah Kinney of Darlington School dancing with Russell Evans of The UPS Store and Rome Little Theatre
♦ Dr. Shelby Moore of Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic dancing with Alexis Tyson of Cedartown Middle School
♦ Colin Powell of Keller Williams Realty dancing with Jessica Cole of Elm Street Elementary School
♦ Brad Roberson of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department dancing with Hannah Camacho of West Central Elementary School and The Dance Centre
♦ Devon Smyth of The Shelter dancing with Dicie Waters, a student at Georgia Highlands College and member of the Rome Braves Brigade
♦ Robert Smyth of Coosa Valley Credit Union dancing with his daughter, Caroline Smyth, a student at Coosa High School
Teams compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. Attendees will have an opportunity to vote after each team performs.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Martha Jacobs, president of the Board of Directors. “By simply attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show!”
The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge has raised more than $1 million for the Sexual Assault Center in the last eight years, $188,000 of which was raised last year alone.