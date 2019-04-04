Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.