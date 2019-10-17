Rome residents who want a cool handmade bowl created by a local artist while supporting a great organization need to get tickets now for one of Rome’s most popular fall events.
The Rome and Floyd County Empty Bowls 17th Annual Benefit will take place Nov. 12 and tickets are on sale.
Tickets to the event are $25 until Nov. 4. The price increases to $30 on Nov. 5. Attendees will enjoy a soup and salad dinner and receive a bowl created by a local potter.
T-Shirts (2018) are available for $10 at the Visitors Center when bought with a ticket to this year’s event. T-Shirts (2019) will be available for $15 at the event.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit The Shelter.
The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Tickets are available at the Rome-Floyd Visitors Center.
Organizers encourage anyone who wants to attend to get tickets soon as the event always sells out. Because of the availability of food and handmade bowls, only a limited number of tickets will be sold.
Many Rome residents have been attending the event for years, and consider the unique bowls as collector’s items.
Guests who bring a canned good for donation will be entered into a drawing to win handmade ceramic pieces by Lisa Ingram. Chances to win will also be sold for $1. For more information, visit Empty Bowls of Rome on Facebook or email emptybowlsofrome@gmail.com.