Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual “An Evening on the Runway,” the popular community catwalk presented by Redmond Regional as a benefit for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation.
Featuring familiar faces from the community, the event is held during “heart month’ as a way to increase heart-health awareness and at the same time showcasing local boutiques’ latest spring fashions.
This year’s theme, “The Art of Fashion,” goes beyond recognizing the traditional collaboration between artists and fashion. The event will highlight the idea that dressing well is an art, one that the local boutiques in Rome master well.
Photographer and artist Kelly Moore’s promotional photoshoot took place in folk artist Howard Finster’s Paradise Garden in Summerville. The setting inspired the boutiques and their models to have fun and express creativity with their choice of clothes.
“We’re proud of Rome’s Downtown and of the charm and vibrancy that clothing boutiques, jewelers, and other retailers bring to the area,” said David Clonts, interim president of the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. “We love the opportunity to showcase their art in a building that has become the center of the arts in Rome. In fact, during the runway show, we will have huge gilded art frames through which the models will walk the runway, and other art-related components.”
The Rome Area Council for the Arts awarded the DeSoto a grant to help with the event. Clonts said that as important as it is for the DeSoto to collaborate with other non-profits in Rome, it is also important for the theater to support and promote Rome’s boutiques and businesses because of what they contribute to the community.
“We provide them with a stage where they can shine, and they in turn help us move towards our future,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have the DeSoto in Rome and can’t wait to take it to its next stage.”
Established in 2008, The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation restores and operates the 1929 historic theater, the first theater for talkies in the south. The Foundation is responsible for close to $750,000 in improvements to the building, which had fallen into severe disrepair.
Proceeds from the event will go towards ongoing restoration projects.
General Admission tickets are $17; Reserved Seats are $37; VIP Patron Party with Reserved Seats are $77; and VIP Patron Party with Prime Seating (a limited number are available, some on the stage itself) are $127.
The VIP Patron party will be held at the Seven Hills Building.
Tickets are available at www.thedesoto.org. Donations are accepted and can be made online or mailed to HDTF, 530 Broad Street, Rome, GA 30161. For more information please call 706 591-8377.