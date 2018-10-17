If Rome and Floyd County residents want a cool handmade bowl created by a local artist while supporting a great organization, they need to get tickets now for one of Rome’s most popular fall events.
The Rome and Floyd County Empty Bowls 16th Annual Benefit will take place Nov. 13 and tickets are on sale.
Tickets to the event are $25 until Nov. 5. The price increases to $30 on Nov. 6. Attendees will enjoy a soup and salad dinner and receive a bowl created by a local potter. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hospitality House for Women. Last year’s event raised over $9,000.
“We’re excited to bring the community and local potters together to help those in need through the Hospitality House.” says Micah Cain, Empty Bowls committee chair and Ceramics Professor for Shorter College. “A huge thank you goes out to everyone that makes it possible from the faithful attendees to the potters, schools and restaurants.”
The event runs from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 13 at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Tickets are available at both the Rome Visitor’s Center locations (downtown Rome as well as Jackson Hill).
Organizers encourage anyone who wants to attend to get tickets soon as the event always sells out. Because of the availability of food and handmade bowls, only a limited number of tickets will be sold.
Guests who bring a canned good for donation will be entered into a drawing to win handmade ceramic pieces by Lisa Ingram, Dennis Ritter and Grace Tessein who are each Empty Bowls committee members. Chances to win will also be sold for $1.
For more information, visit Empty Bowls of Rome on Facebook or email emptybowlsofrome@gmail.com.