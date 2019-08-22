The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism is hosting a series of Haunted on Broad Tours to be held the first two weekends of October.
Guests can hear stories from Rome’s haunted history shared by Southern Paranormal Investigators and the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild.
Tours will be held on Oct. 4, 5, 11 & 12 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
All tours will depart from the Synovus Bank parking lot located at 701 Broad Street. Tours will depart every 15 minutes. Costumed interpreters will portray famous people from Rome’s past and will share some of Rome’s darker secrets for a night of spooky fun.
Members of the Southern Paranormal Investigators will be on hand at select locations to share their latest findings from haunts.
Participants who purchase tickets are eligible to enter for a chance to become a guest investigator with the Southern Paranormal Investigators at an undisclosed location.
The tour route includes steep slopes, uneven pavement, and a lot of walking; guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing. Tours last about 90 minutes. (This event is not recommended for children under 12.)
Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at www.RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted or in-person at a Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop located at 402 Civic Center Drive and 300 W First Street.
For event questions, call 706-295-5576 or visit www.RomeGeorgia.org/Haunted for more information.