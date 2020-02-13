Rome’s community Chorus, The Three Rivers Singers, will present “Valentunes VII,” featuring romantic songs to help celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The concert will including favorites such as “Night and Day,” “All You Need Is Love,” “Nice Work if You Can get It”, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” as well as others.
The concert will be held in the First United Methodist Church Wilder Center in downtown Rome on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
Music Director Len Willingham will conduct, and Joan Hill will accompany. The concert is free and all are welcome. Donations are appreciated.