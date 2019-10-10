The Three Rivers Singers, Rome’s community chorus, will present a concert on Sunday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
“An Early American Songbook” will feature hymns and songs including “The Hebrew Children, “Deep River, “Awake My Heart” and many more.
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. with music director Len Willingham conducting. Joan Hill will accompany.
The group will also be joined by violinist Samantha Lester and flutist Debbie Adair.
This concert is free and open to the public. Donations to the Three Rivers Singers are appreciated.