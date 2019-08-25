There’s been a trend it seems this week in the office; clients coming in telling their stories of healing and what’s been working along with what hasn’t. I’ve heard so often, “Such and such worked for Ellen but I tried it and it did nothing”, or “I stopped recommending blah-blah-blah because it never worked for me.”
I understand. It’s hard to recommend or to take stock in other’s recommendations when you hear such conflicting reports. Worked for Bob but Sally couldn’t tell a difference.
I’m here to tell you, just in case you still don’t know, there isn’t one set path. The antibiotic that may save Rebecca’s life could kill you with an allergic response. The essential oil that Brooke adores could make your whole face recoil from “the stink” you smell. The bodywork that June thought was mumbo-jumbo, could be your saving grace.
In another vein of the same argument; also realize that there are different variations of things. A western massage from an LMT is quite different from Ayurvedic Bodywork, just as even dry needling and acupuncture are different. Variations can even be from therapist to therapist in the same modality.
Always give you and your body the benefit of the doubt. Trust in your own instincts and take chances based on your own research and understanding. While others may be shaking their heads and not understanding why you do the things you do when it doesn’t work for them, you can be on your path to wellness with things that are working wonderfully well for your unique self.
We are all different in how we react and respond to healing treatments, just as we are all the same in wanting what is best for us – our good health.
Namaste, Rome. I love you my community, my clients, and my path.