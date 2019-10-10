Harvest Moon Cafe’s second annual Oktoberfest celebration takes place Saturday at The Vogue on Broad Street immediately following Fiddlin’ Fest.
A spinoff of Munich, Germany’s largest Volksfest traditionally held in late September or early October, the festival celebrates Bavarian culture and flowing pints of beer.
Organizers say The Vogue’s layout makes it the perfect venue for the event, having the ability to serve food and beverages downstairs while having a large bar, finger foods and a live Oompah band upstairs.
The menu was created by Thomas Kislat, a Rome resident who grew up in Germany. Together with Harvest Moon’s owner Ginny Kibler, he created an authentic German menu.
Providing authentic music for the occasion will be The Little German Band, from Raleigh, North Carolina. The band was founded in 1971 and plays all over the Eastern United States.
Additional music will be provided by Rome native Timothy Reynolds.
Harvest Moon’s Oktoberfest will take place Saturday at The Vogue, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
General Admission Tickets are $49 plus a $4.26 fee and include food, two drink tickets, entertainment and gratuity. Tickets are available at Harvest Moon Cafe, online at www.myharvestmooncafe.com.