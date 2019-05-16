Rome residents 55 and over are invited to join The Spires at Berry College for an evening of live music by local band Kindred Fire on May 30 from 3-5 p.m.
Kindred Fire is a local band made up of Austen Earp and Hayley Morgan Smith. With their self-described “Swamp Stompin’ Roots Rock” sound, organizers hope attendees will have an enjoyable evening of entertaining music. The band recently released their first single on May 7.
The Spires, a retirement community opening in 2020 on the Berry College campus, is hosting the event at its information center located at 113 Broad St.
The event is designed to bring together members of the community and prospective Spires residents and is intended for those members of the Rome public who are aged 55 and older.
Lumina Coffee will be catering the event.
“People can drop in, bring a friend, meet the team and look at the models for The Spires,” said Allison Hattaway, the Marketing Coordinator. “They can enjoy the relaxed coffee house atmosphere.”
The event is free to attend, but Hattaway asked that those interested in attending RSVP by May 24. The maximum limit for the event is 75 to 100 attendees. To RSVP, call Hattaway at 706-368-9955.