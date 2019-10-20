For week two of our seven-week introspect on chakras, we’ll be looking at the sacral chakra.
The understanding of and constant practice of opening the chakras has immense benefits to one’s mind, body, and soul. Although many might not subscribe to the belief and practice of chakras, they can be connected to each and every ailment that the human body experiences, from physical disease, to emotional unrest, to a non-existent spiritual outlet. A deeper look into the history and purpose of chakras is necessary for individuals to fully understand and manipulate them to their fullest potential.
The Second Chakra
Known as the sacral chakra, the second chakra is called Svadhisthana in Sanskrit. It is responsible for personal identity, sexuality, and creativity.
The sacral chakra is located at the lower abdomen from belly button to the center of the abdomen. It is represented by the color orange and the element of water.
Body Parts Associated with Svadhisthana – Hips, Sacrum, Pelvis, Colon, Body Fluids, Male and Female Reproductive Organs, Bladder, Kidneys
Keynote – D
Frequency – 288 Hz.
Sacral Chakra Imbalance Signs can be seen as Low Energy, Fertility Issues, Circulation Problems, Guilt, Jealousy, Kidney Issues, and Urination Problems.
Listening to the gentle waves of the ocean can help balance this chakra as well as the Crystals/Stones of Clear Quartz, Rose Quartz, Carnelian, Chrysocolla, Moonstone, and Dark Opal.
Essential Oils that can be used topically when diluted or diffused to help the sacral chakra include Orange (Sweet), Jasmine, Ylang Ylang, Bergamot, Clary Sage, Neroli, Juniper Berry, Melissa, Petitgrain, and Rose. Also the flower essences of squash and calendula.
The sacral chakra is said to develop between the ages of 7 to 14.
Yoga Poses that are helpful to the sacral chakra include Triangle, Wheel, Chair, Goddess, Bridge, and Pigeon as well as chanting the mantra “VAM”.
Sacral chakra is seen in the Jasmine plant and can be soothed by hibiscus tea and the fall season. Its symbol is the six-petal lotus blossom.
Next week, we’ll be learning about the Solar Plexus Chakra, or you can look at my book “7 Day Chakra Balance,” on Amazon, to get a more in depth look at each chakra and its balancing needs.
Namaste, Rome. I love you. You are my community, my clients, and my path.