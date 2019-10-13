So for the next seven weeks we’re going to be looking at chakras and how they affect you. Starting with the root, or base, chakra and working toward the top of the body, our crown chakra.
The understanding of and constant practice of opening the chakras has immense benefits to one’s mind, body, and soul. Although many might not subscribe to the belief and practice of chakras, they can be connected to each and every ailment that the human body experiences, from physical disease, to emotional unrest, to a non-existent spiritual outlet. A deeper look into the history and purpose of chakras is necessary for individuals to fully understand and manipulate them to their fullest potential.
The First Chakra
Known as the root, or base, chakra, the first chakra is called Muladhara in Sanskrit. It is responsible for your basic needs, support, and stability.
The root chakra is located at the base of the spine to the lower belly button edge.
It is symbolized by the color red and is grounded in the Earth Element. Grounding yourself by going barefoot in nature is one of the easiest ways to help center yourself and rebalance your root chakra.
Body Parts Associated with Muladhara – Spine, Feet, Legs, Lower Genitalia, Large Intestine, Sciatic Nerve, and the Body’s System of Elimination
Keynote – C
Frequency – 256 Hz.
Signs that your root chakra may be in a state of imbalance are seen as Depression, Spinal Issues, Anxiety, Confusion, Hip Pain, Insecurity, Digestion Issues, and General Issues of unwellness.
Its sound is thunder and its energy is grounding.
There are several crystals or stones that are associated with helping the root chakra such as Bloodstone, Garnet, Red Adventurine, Ruby, Red Agate, Red Tiger’s Eye, Onyx, and Red Jasper. Using any of these in conjunction with essential oils or as you meditate can help re-align your root chakra to a state of balance.
Essential Oils that can be helpful are: Frankincense, Elemi, Myrrh, Cypress, Vetiver, Cedarwood, Ylang Ylang, Black Pepper, Peppermint, Patchouli, and Angelica Root. Flower Essences such as Loosestrife, Poppy, and St. John’s Wort are historically important to the chakra.
The root chakra is said to develop between birth and seven years of age.
Yoga poses that are helpful in the balancing of the root chakra are the Tree, Lotus, Airplane, Mountain, Warrior I and II pose. A mantra that can be chanted during meditation or yoga for this chakra is LAM.
Plants such as Sage and drinking teas like Ginger are a great method to casually help your body center, especially paired with foods like root vegetables.
The root chakra is symbolized by the season of Winter and the four petal lotus.
Next week, we’ll be learning about the Sacral Chakra, or you can look at my book 7 Day Chakra Balance, on Amazon, to get a more in depth look at each chakra and its balancing needs.
