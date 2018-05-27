The Return of Shakespeare
Rome Shakespeare Festival has several events and performances coming that will introduce Rome audiences to a variety of theatrical experiences.
The first is an unusual mash-up of every single Shakespeare play and is currently running at a new RiverArtsDistrict Playhouse at Maker Village.
Performances of the hilarious “The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged” continue today as well as May 31 to June 3.
“The show runs about 87 minutes and covers all the plays Shakespeare ever wrote,” said Gail Deschamps, founder and artistic director of the Rome Shakespeare Festival. “For example ‘Hamlet’ runs three minutes. It’s very funny and very irreverent.”
Three actors will play up to 35 characters in a quick, hilarious take on Shakespeare’s works.
Deschamps said because the show incorporates all the plays, it’s a fun and accessible introduction for everyone, even those who’ve never seen Shakespeare performed before or know nothing about the plays.
“Everything that happens is like ‘Monty Python’ or ‘Saturday Night Live’,” she said. “It’s little sketches from all the plays. It’s silly. The actors will throw on a wig or a dress and there’s audience participation.”
The performances will take place at the new playhouse created at Maker Village, 252 N Fifth Ave and run today through Sunday and May 31 through June 3.
All performances begin at 8 p.m. There will be an opening reception today starting at 7 p.m. with the show to follow at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 706-331-1006, online at www.romeshakespearefestival.com or at the door on the day of the show.
Starting May 29, performances of the Shakespeare tragedy “Macbeth” and the comedy “Much Ado about Nothing” will alternate from night to night at the Town Green in downtown Rome.
All the Town Green performances are free and the shows run May 29 to June 3 and June 6-10.
As in past Rome Shakespeare Festival performances at the Town Green, guests can expect actors to be all around them and interacting with them before and during the shows.
“They will interact with the audience as the actors, then when the show starts they’ll switch immediately into character,” Deschamps said. “Macbeth has some serious fighting so people can expect broadsword fighting which can get pretty bloody and brutal.”
She said audiences can expect blood, witches and ghosts.
Composer Andrew Wilfong, of Shorter University, along with three musicians will play Celtic music before each performance of “Macbeth” and Wilfong has written original music for “Much Ado about Nothing.”
The Rome Youth Symphony will also perform on family day, June 5.
“Town Green performances are free but people can rent a table or chair,” Deschamps said. “The Forum River Center will have a bar on the green and some restaurants are preparing a picnic menu so you can order in advance and take your food to the green.”
And there are also performances by and for a younger audience.
From May 31 to June 10, the festival will present the beloved classic “The Velveteen Rabbit” at First United Methodist Church’s Wilder Center.
Based on the children’s book by Margery Williams, “The Velveteen Rabbit” tells the story of a stuffed rabbit’s desire to become real through the love of his owner.”
“The actors are all ages 10 to 17,” Deschamps said. “The kids are so talented and they’ll group up here in this community. It’s wonderful to see their development as actors.”
All performances of “The Velveteen Rabbit” will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $12.
Deschamps said she hopes the Rome Shakespeare Festival, its activities and events, will grow even bigger to encompass more of the community.
“I want to see this become so big,” she said. “I believe because of the way Rome is, it could. Rome is very compact downtown. You have all these spaces. You have the churches, the DeSoto, this new little playhouse we created (at Maker Village), you’ve got the hotels. And people are willing to support it. What we’re trying to build is a Shakepspeare festival that will become a full arts festival. We’re trying to build an arts festival for Rome that would impact tremendously downtown Rome and Floyd county. And we have the ability to do that.”
For more information about Rome Shakespeare Festival, call 706-331-1006.