Author David Hartline will sign copies of his new book “The Real Tarzan” at Barnes & Noble Booksellers on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-5 p.m.
The book chronicles the life and accomplishments of Arthur P. Tarzan White, “All-State, All-American, All-Pro, World Champion inducted into Alabama’s Sports Hall of Fame.”
Some of White’s many achievements — as detailed in the book — are All State high school football player, member of the University of Alabama football team, All American, drafted by the New York Giants, All-Pro Rookie and All-Pro for the Giants, U.S. Army Corps, Army All-Start team, Pro wrestler, mail carrier, Inductee in Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
Barnes & Noble Booksellers is located at Riverbend Shopping Center, 1456 Turner McCall Blvd.