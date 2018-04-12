Symphony, Shakespeare Festival Players, Berry Women’s Ensemble to present ‘The Enchanted Bard’ April 14
All the world is a stage for what organizers are calling a mystical program, “The Enchanted Bard,” as the Rome Symphony Orchestra, The Rome Shakespeare Festival Players, and the Berry Women’s Ensemble collaborate for a musical performance based on William Shakespeare’s work.
The concert will take place Saturday, April 14 starting at 7:30 p.m. in Berry Chapel at Berry College.
Berry College Professors Dr. Paul Neal and Dr. Stefani Cash will conduct the Rome Symphony orchestra and the Berry Women’s Ensemble in Felix Mendelson’s Incidental music to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Op.61.”
The 70-minute program will feature dialogue excerpts from the Rome Shakespeare Festival players under the direction of Gail Deschamps.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $12 for seniors, $7 for students, and $6 for children in advance. Adult tickets are $27, $17 for seniors, $10 for students, $6 for children at the door. Seats are limited so be sure to reserve your tickets by calling 706-291-7967 or at romesymphony.org to ensure your spot to a performance that is truly magical.
Tickets are available at Living and Giving on Broad Street, Merry Bee Gallery, Kroger, B. Stevens Salon and Rome Visitor’s Center.