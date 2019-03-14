The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present the “Ezra Duo” at Berry College's Ford Auditorium on Saturday.
Formed at the Glenn Gould School in 2016, The Ezra Duo features Jacob Clewell on viola and Sasha Bult-Ito on piano. They are first prize winners of The Great Composers Competition: The Art of Chamber Music and The Music of America, Golden Classical Music Awards, Grand Prize Virtuoso Competition, and IMKA Music Competition, earning invitations to perform in New York, Vienna, and Sarajevo. In March 2018, they competed in the Città di Pinerolo e Torino – Città Metropolitana International Chamber Music Competition, in Turin, Italy.
Upcoming highlights include Ezra’s recital debut in Vancouver, presented by the Canada International Arts and Music Society, a re-engagement at the Arts and Letters Club of Toronto, and concerts featuring “American Giants”, a program of viola and piano duos from influential American composers.
For ticket information visit online at romesymphony.org, or call 706-291-7967.
Editor's note: The location in a previous version incorrectly stated the concert was to perform at the Rome City Auditorium.