The Rome Symphony Orchestra will present “Southern Bel Cantos,” an evening of song on Feb. 9 featuring soloists from the Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago Opera companies.
American Prize-winning pianist, Dr. Kris Carlisle will accompany the three award-winning vocal performers as they celebrate the works of Italian composers Verdi, Puccini and Rossini.
The second half of the evening celebrates Black History Month with spirituals and art songs by such noted African-American composers as Hall Johnson and Moses Hogan.
The performers include James Arthur Douglas, a tenor and Rome native. He graduated from Rome High and is currently performing as Count Almaviva in a touring adaptation on Rossini’s “The Barber of Seville” with The Atlanta Opera.
Dina Cancryn is a soprano from Nashville, Tennessee and holds degrees in music from the Eastman school of Music as well as Indiana University School of Music. Originally from Long Island, New York, highlights of her career include serving as Artist in Residence at the Banff Center for the Arts, in Banff, Canada, and performing the role of Susanna in Mozart’s “Le Nozze de Figaro” with Italy’s Rome Opera Festival.
Tiffany Uzoije, a soprano from Atlanta, made her RSO debut last year in the “Magic of Christmas” holiday concert. She holds degrees in vocal and opera studies from Belmont University, Nashville, and the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland.
Fran Danile Laucerica, a tenor, is a Florida native. He is the first winner of the symphony’s Emergent Talent Program and will be making his Georgia state premiere with this performance. He is a recent graduate from the prestigious Northwestern University Bienen School of Music near Chicago.
Accompanying all the performers will be Dr. Kris Carlisle, an Associate Professor of Music at Berry College.
“Southern Bel Cantos” will take place Feb. 9 at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, visit online at www.romesymphony.org or call 706-291-7967.