Rome Symphony Orchestra and Rome Youth Symphony Orchestra will present a free family concert on Saturday, April 27.
The concert, “The Carnival of the Animals” by Camille Saint Saens, will feature Maestro Jeffrey Sean Dokken as conductor and will take place at the Rome City Auditorium starting at 1 p.m.
The piece is a suite of fourteen movements for flute (doubling piccolo), clarinet, glass harmonica, xylophone, two pianos, and strings. Saint-Saëns amusingly portrays different animals through the use of the different instruments alone and in combination with each other.
Saint-Saens was a French composer, born in 1835. He started playing piano at the age of two. A child prodigy on that instrument, he gave his first recital in 1846 at age 11.
A diverse group of elementary students from the Boys and Girls Club of North West Georgia and Rome Shakespeare Festival artists will join with the Rome Symphony Orchestra to perform during the concert.
For more information call 706-291-7967. Groups are welcome for this concert.