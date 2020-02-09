In a little over half an hour after starting their “Tea with Frankie” event, the Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home had 59 visitors step into the historic house.
A little way down the road, the Rome Area History Museum had about 40 visitors come in by 2 p.m. after opening their doors at 10 a.m.
The two museums and Cave Spring historical sites were open free to the public as part of Super Museum Sunday, a special event celebrated by museums and historical sites all across Georgia from noon to 4 p.m.
This is the first time the Rome Area History Museum has participated in the event since the City of Rome became the owner at the beginning of January.
Previously, the museum was a nonprofit mostly funded by donors. Selena Tilly has been with the museum since it opened 25 years ago and works as the museum’s archivist.
Tilly wants people in the area to “keep their eyes open” for upcoming events and exhibits, including the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum’s travelling exhibit “Winning the Vote & Vintage Suffrage Postcard Exhibit.” This travelling exhibit will be on display at the museum from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28.
Two miles down the road, the historical home of Major Ridge was hosting a special event for their Frankie Welch exhibit
“Tea with Frankie” provided tea and cookies for visitors to eat while walking around the museum and viewing the Rome-born fashion designer’s textiles.
Welch is known for her dresses and scarves designed for several First Ladies and her Cherokee Alphabet collection.
Museum Director Heather Shores said the museum has participated in Super Museum Sunday in the past, but this has been the first time in the past few years they’ve done it.
“We want people to understand the historic treasure we have in this community,” she said.
Shores said free events like this allows them to welcome new people in to learn about “the history of the people who were here first — the Cherokee.”
The Frankie Welch exhibit will be on display at the museum through Feb. 29.
The director said the museum would be open for another free day on March 7 to host the annual Floyd County Seed Swap in partnership with Berry College, Action Ministries Rome, Rome Federated Garden Club and Rome Master Gardeners.