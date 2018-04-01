Student artwork and the annual Firefly Fling
Young local artists get the chance to shine each year when Rome Area Council for the Arts hosts the Firefly Fling Student Art Competition in conjunction with its annual Firefly Fling benefit.
This year is no different. Rome and Floyd County high school students were invited to submit two-dimensional artwork in the theme of the event. A panel of independent judges placed four pieces: first, second, third, and honorable mention.
The student artists receive a cash prize that is split between the student and his or her school’s art department. Additionally, the pieces are seen by the entire community when they’re featured on the Firefly Fling invitation and promotional materials.
In addition to that, all of the submitted works are on display at the Gallery at Makervillage and will be displayed at this year’s Firefly Fling for guests to enjoy.
Every year, Rome residents attend RACA’s Firefly Fling — an evening of food, energetic music, and inspired art. This year, the upscale, festival-like event will be held on April 20 on the grounds of the Floyd County Public Library and the site of the future RACA arts amphitheater and exhibition space. RACA will also honor a local person or group who has been a champion for the arts in Rome with their annual Rome Arts Champion Award.
The event is a major fundraiser for RACA, with proceeds supporting RACA’s mission of enriching the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA supports local artists and organizations that provide arts education, programming and awareness for the community’s youth and adults.
The winners of RACA’s Firefly Fling Student Art Competition are as follows:
First Place: Harmony Knight
11th Grade, Pepperrell High School
Second Place: Sarah VanHorst
10th Grade, Model High School
Third Place: Hannah Durham
10th Grade, Pepperrell High School
Honorable Mention:
Makalyn Voils, 12th Grade, Model High School
Maddie Graham, 11th Grade, Coosa High School
May Khateeb, 10th Grade, Model High School
First place winner Harmony Knight said she never thought her art would be seen by so many people in the community.
“Art has been my passion since I can remember, so it felt amazing to have something I did recognized on such a large scale,” she said. “It was truly a surreal and memorable experience for me and I am so glad that I’m able to achieve success by doing what I love.”
RACA executive director Mandy Maloney said her organization is thrilled to be able to showcase the work of local artists.
“We have incredibly talented young people in Rome and Floyd County,” Maloney said. “It is our honor to feature their work. We are thankful to the local art programs, teachers and students for their continued support of RACA.”
This year’s Firefly Fling takes place April 20. To learn more about this year’s event and to purchase tickets, visit online at www.romearts.org/raca-events.