A night of storytelling takes place Saturday with the annual Tellabration event.
Guilds and storytelling enthusiasts around the world share their storytelling talents on the third Saturday in November and Rome is no different.
The Ridge & Valley Storytelling Guild in cooperation with the National Storytelling Network is sponsoring its own Tellabration event at Trinity United Methodist Church’s Mobley Fellowship Hall located at 606 Turner McCall Blvd.
The event will be a pot luck supper and stories beginning at 7 p.m.
The program will feature guest storytellers who are well known in the Rome community sharing everything from personal anecdotes to tall tales and everything in between. They are award-winning novelist Raymond Atkins; newspaper columnist and editor Severo Avila; former associate pastor at First Baptist Church Bill Davies; pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church Rev. Nanci McNiel Hicks and educator Dr. Clemontene Slack.
Admission is free but guests are asked to bring a potluck dish to share. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. and stories will begin at 7:30 p.m.