Stellar Award Winners Doc McKenzie & The Hi-Lites and Lisa Knowles & The Brown Singers will perform in Rome Aug. 3.
The groups will headline the Robert Stevenson Memorial Concert which takes place at the Rome City Auditorium, 601 Broad St., starting at 5 p.m.
The concert will also feature the Gospel Legends, Slim’s Supreme Angels and Darrell McFadden & the Disciples.
Tickets are $30 and are available at Kroger as well as online at www.freshtix.com by searching “Robert Stevenson Memorial Celebration.”
For additional information, call 706-235-2065.