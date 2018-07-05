Spirit of the Sun Festival brings fishing tournament, paddle races, free concert downtown Saturday
The inaugural Spirit of the Sun Festival comes to Rome on Saturday, bringing a full day of fun by the river.
To kick off this fun-filled day at 7 a.m., there will be a fishing tournament, the Kingfisher Classic. There are no motorized boats allowed. For more information and registration, visit online at www.spiritofthesunromega.com.
The highlight of the festival will be the Chieftain’s Challenge paddle race kicking off at 1 p.m. on Rome’s rivers.
Friendly to both kayaks and stand up paddleboards, this race will go along all three rivers, the Coosa, the Oostanaula, and the Etowah and will begin at Heritage Park. Novices and elites both have the opportunity to race for cash and prizes.
The 1-mile and 3-mile novice friendly races are designed for recreational paddlers of all abilities. The elite 6-mile race is geared for experienced paddlers and those training for the season’s sanctioned races. The winners of the 6-mile races will receive $250 cash each thanks to Rome City Brewing Company’s sponsorship. Registration will be available on the PaddleGuru race website, paddleguru.com/races/ChieftainsChallenge. Day-of registration will also be available. Participants are asked to register and check-in 30 minutes prior to their race. Check-in and registration will begin at noon at Heritage Park. Competitors must be 18 years and older to compete.
Sweetwater Brewery will be sponsoring the Sweetwater Barge. The Roman Holiday will serve as the barge and will be docked and boarding at Heritage Park and then travel to the river confluence to watch the races. There will be tastings from Sweetwater Brewing available as well as food from Moe’s Original BBQ. While aboard you will also get to learn fun facts about beer and our three rivers. Tickets are $40 and you must show up at your scheduled time to be able to board. Tickets on Freshtix: www.freshtix.com/events/vip-sweetwater-barge-session-2
If you enjoy yoga, then come out to Bridgepoint Plaza between 1-5 p.m. There will be free yoga sessions going on. City Creamery and Frios will have their carts at Bridgepoint during the day.
The race after-party at Bridgepoint Plaza will begin at 5 p.m. with awards and then will feature a free concert open to the public with summer vibes from Mario Diaz.
Contrary to previous events at Bridgepoint Plaza, there will be no coolers or outside drinks allowed; Moe’s Original BBQ and River Dog Outpost will have armbands available for those over 21.
All downtown restaurants and shops will be available to shop and dine at all day.
Parking for the event will be available at both Heritage Park and Downtown. The Third Avenue deck will be free to the public, as well as the Fourth Avenue and Sixth Avenue decks.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the Coosa River Basin Initiative. For more information, visit www.spiritofthesunromega.com or check out Downtown Rome’s social media @DowntownRomeGA.