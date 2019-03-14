The director of the University of Mississippi’s Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies is this year’s featured speaker for the annual Buzz and Barbara McCoy Lecture on Southern Women Writers March 20 at Berry College.
English Professor Jaime Harker will discuss her new book, “The Lesbian South: Southern Feminists, the Women in Print Movement and the Queer Literary Canon” at 7:30 p.m. at Berry College Memorial Library Sandbox. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Harker has published essays on Japanese translation, popular women writers of the interwar period, Oprah’s book club, William Faulkner, Cold War gay literature and women’s and gay liberation literature. She is the author of “America the Middlebrow: Women’s Novels, Progressivism and Middlebrow Authorship Between the Wars” and “Middlebrow Queer: Christopher Isherwood in America.” She also is co-editor of two collections of critical essays, one on gay pulp fiction and the other on Oprah’s Book Club.