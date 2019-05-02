Southern Romance Author Melissa Klein will sign copies of her new book, “Someone She Once Knew,” at Dogwood Books on Saturday, May 4, from noon to 4 p.m.
When a spring tornado roars through Magnolia Valley, Georgia, it destroys Julia Wilkes’ plans to expand her hotel. But, while combing through the rubble of her once-beautiful ballroom, she sees a vaguely familiar man caring for her injured guests. She recognizes him as Luke Chevalier, the first man she ever loved. Will he stay long enough for her to discover the secret that caused him to leave 12 years ago, or will he once again disappear without a word of goodbye?
Melissa Klein is a southern contemporary romance author who lives in Atlanta with her husband. She has won the Georgia Romance Writers Unpublished Maggie award and Rose City Romance Writers Golden Rose Award.
Dogwood Books is located at 240 Broad Street in Rome. For more information please call 706-235-2660.