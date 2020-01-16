The fourth annual Sound of Art event will return to The Forum River Center on Saturday.
The event was the brainchild of musician Davi McCluskey and this year’s show will feature local artists Jarvis Arline, Calvin Askew, Quiana Jackson, Beth McCain and Cherrill Shurai.
The artists will be performing classic and new-school R& B selections. There will also be a guest spoken word artist.
Attendees will be able to dance and mingle before and after the performances.
“Sound of Art” takes place Saturday at The Forum River Center in the River Room. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets for additional information, call Beth McCain at 706-409-1524 or Davi McCluskey at 706-841-3099.