Maze featuring Frankie Beverly will headline the third annual SoulFest on Aug. 3.
The event will take place at the Kelsey Aycock Burrell Center, 41 Washington Drive, starting at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.
The concert will benefit the shelter and is headlined by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, a soul band founded by Beverly in Philadelphia in 1970. Under its original name Raw Soul, the band relocated to San Francisco and later toured with Marvin Gaye. Maze released 9 gold albums from 1977 to 1993. Their well-known songs include “Happy Feelin’s”, “While I’m Alone”, “Golden Time Of Day,” “Southern Girl,” “The Look in Your Eyes,” “Joy and Pain,” “Before I Let Go,” “We Are One,” “Back in Stride,” “Can’t Get Over You” and “The Morning After.”
The concert will also feature the Infinity Show Band, Something for the Soul and Tara Sabree & The Seduction Band.
Tickets are $60 and the show is open to all ages. Kids 10 and under enter free.
Gates open at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3 and the concert begins at 2 p.m. Donations of non-perishable goods will also be accepted to benefit the Rome Community Kitchen and Davies Homeless Shelter.
Coolers, tents and lawn chairs are allowed.
For tickets and event information visit online at www.soulfestofrome.com