The Berry College Music Program will host its first-ever Songwriters’ Summit featuring Jim Lauderdale, Griffin House and Pierce Pettis on Friday.
The day will begin with a panel discussion at 1 p.m. with all three, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Berry College Ford Auditorium.
The events are free and open to the public.
House has been recording and performing for over a decade now alongside numerous well known artists including Ron Sexsmith, Patti Scialfa, Josh Ritter, John Mellencamp, Mat Kearney and The Cranberries. His songs have been featured in countless films and television shows such as “One Tree Hill,” “Army Wives” and “Brothers and Sisters.” House has also appeared on “Late Night with Craig Ferguson” and performed live on “CNN Newsroom.”
Pettis’ career sparked after Joan Baez covered one of his songs, “Song at the End of the Movie” on her “Honest Lullaby” album. The Alabama singer and songwriter embarked on his solo career in 1987 with the independent release of “Moments.”
Lauderdale is both a songwriter — who’s written and co-written many modern classics — as well as an intuitive sideman who’s enhanced the music of a bevy of esteemed musicians. As a solo artist since 1986, he has created a body of work spanning 29 albums of imaginative roots music, encompassing country, bluegrass, soul, R&B and rock.