Songwriter Scott Thompson organizes Brown Bag Concert series, 'Sing for their Supper'
Local musician Scott Thompson has organized two downtown musical events he hopes will encourage Rome and area residents to attend and enjoy original live music.
The first is a concert series called the Brown Bag Concert Series that’s being organized in conjunction with Rome Area Council for the Arts.
Concerts featuring local and area songwriters will take place on the third Tuesday of each month until October. The concerts will take place out in the open at Rotary Plaza (between the Floyd County courthouse and the Forum River Center) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re encouraging people to bring their lunch and come out to enjoy the live music,” Thompson said. “This will all be local and regional songwriters.”
The next concert will take place June 19. Brown Bag concerts are free and open to the public.
On June 8, Thompson will present “Sing for Their Supper,” a concert fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the Community Kitchen.
“This will be a listening room experience,” Thompson said, referring to concerts in which the audience is encouraged to listen to the music instead of talking during the performance.
The event will take place at the Vogue Building, 247 Broad St., and will feature four songwriters — Scott Thompson, Michael Magno, David Bell and Jefferson Ross.
“We’ll all be up there at once and we’ll each play a song one after the other and keep going around,” Thompson said. “I hope people will enjoy the listening room experience. It’s not a concert where you’re talking and making a lot of noise. You’re there to listen to the songwriters telling the stories behind these songs and then you get to hear the song.”
Sing for their Supper takes place June 8 starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available in advance at Heritage First Bank, Jamwich and Living & Giving. For additional information about the show or the musicians, search “Sing for their Supper” on Facebook.
“There’s so much cover music out there,” Thompson added. “That’s great and there’s a place for that. But there’s also a place for live original music. There’s so much talent in Rome and in the region. It’s a shame not to showcase that.”