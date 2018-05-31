Singer-songwriter Michelle Malone to perform at the DeSoto June 1
Singer-songwriter Michelle Malone will perform at the DeSoto Theatre on Friday.
The show will benefit the William S. Davies Homeless Shelter.
The Atlanta native recently released a new Blues album and has collaborated in the studio and on stage with Gregg Allman, ZZTop, the Indigo Girls, John Mayer, Bon Iver, Jackson Browne and James Taylor.
Aside from being a vocalist, Michelle also plays acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin and harmonica.
Malone’s latest album, “Slings and Arrows” was recorded entirely in Georgia and features Georgia singers. The two-time Grammy nominee has a voice that many Southerners will recognize since she sang background on two Drivin’ N Cryin’ hits “Straight to Hell” and “Honeysuckle Blue.”
The show will take place Friday from 7-9 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad Street. Attendees should plan to arrive early. There is no opening act.
Floor tickets are $25, upper level seating is $15 and patron tickets (premium seating) are $50.