Young Life of Rome/Floyd County will present an evening of story and song with singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Holcomb, a Nashville, Tennessee native, began her musical career by touring with her husband and his band Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors before releasing her debut solo album “As Sure As The Sun,” which charted #1 on the iTunes Christian chart and helped Holcomb win Best New Artist at the 2014 Dove Awards. Her most recent album, “Red Sea Road,” was released in January of 2017. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Christian Chart. Three songs, “Find You Here,” “Red Sea Road,” and “Wonderfully Made” have charted as top Christian singles.
“We hope the Rome community will come out to this event to enjoy Ellie’s great talent and a fun-filled evening together,” said Young Life Area Director Drew McCleskey.
Young Life is an international ministry to high school kids with active local clubs at Darlington, Pepperell, Model, Armuchee and Rome. Additionally, specific clubs provide mentors for teenage mothers and high school students with disabilities.
“This evening will be a hope-filled night celebrating ministry to all kinds of high school kids in Rome through a fantastic performer,“ McCleskey said.
General Admission tickets are available online for $20. A limited number of VIP packages are also available which include front row or box seating and a post-concert meet and greet backstage with Holcomb.
Advanced tickets area available online at www.floydcounty.younglife.events/younglife-presents-a-night-with-ellie-holcomb
If available, remaining tickets will be sold on site that evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m.