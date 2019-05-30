The third annual Sing For Their Supper event is returning to downtown Rome on June 8 and area residents are invited to attend the “listening room” atmosphere.
The popular songwriter show will take place above the Rome Area History Museum on Broad Street. And as always, the event provides a unique atmosphere where guests can truly listen and appreciate the talents of local and regional songwriters.
The event has raised nearly $11,000 for the Community Kitchen.
“I started this with idea of helping the kitchen while also bringing the listening room type songwriter show to Rome,” said local musician Scott Thompson. “Original songs and stories in an intimate setting makes for an incredible evening. Over and over I’ve had attendees comment that it was one of the best events they’ve been to in Rome.”
Since the idea behind the event is for guests to truly appreciate the performances, the show always starts with a list of “rules,” Thompson said. Turn your phones off, be present and remain quiet during the performances to truly enjoy the songs and stories.
“So far people have been very respectful,” Thompson said. “Last year we had nearly 200 people there and you could hear a pin drop in the room. Our unofficial slogan for the show is ‘Hush Y’all’.”
This year’s show includes performances by Thompson, Ben McCree and Wendlo.
Money from ticket sales as well as a silent auction will go directly to Rome’s Community Kitchen. In addition to meals, it provides clothing, showers and laundry services to over 650 of those less fortunate in the Rome community.
Sing for Their Supper takes place June 8 upstairs at the Rome Area History Museum on June 8th. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Community Kitchen, Heritage First Bank on Broad St. or at the door.