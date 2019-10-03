“Selah: A Shorter University Showcase” will be held at the Desoto Theatre on Saturday, Oc. 19.
The event will feature a wide variety of artistic performances by Shorter students, faculty, and alumni and is open to the public at no charge.
The program will feature music faculty members Indra Thomas, soprano; Jerico Vasquez, piano; and Yuman Lee, tenor, as well as performances by Faith Im, dance; the Steps of Faith ballet group from Cartersville; and Shorter alumnus Jordan Walker, piano (who recently completed his master’s degree in music from Iowa University).
Musical theatre group performances will be led by Sherrie Peterson and Tara Warfield, and Kyle Coleman will be the piano accompanist.
“The event is simply a gift to Rome and Floyd County and communities, near or far,” said Dr. Fabrice Poussin, assistant professor of English and French at Shorter and organizer of the event. “Shorter University has a lot to offer to all, and we felt the Desoto Theatre would be an ideal venue to showcase these amazing talents.”
Doors open at 5 p.m. with activities for children planned from 5-6 p.m. The show will begin at 6 p.m.
To reserve tickets, email fpoussin@shorter.edu or call 706-233-7254.