Artworks by Shorter University faculty members Margie Monde and Fabrice Poussin will be featured in an exhibit at the university’s Arnold Art Gallery through Friday.
The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a reception is planned for 4:30 p.m. today. The public is invited to attend at no charge.
Many of the works in the exhibit will be on sale with proceeds benefiting the professors’ academic areas.
Monde, adjunct assistant professor of art, has held a diverse number of positions in the professional art field and teaches painting, drawing, digital art, graphic design, and art appreciation at Shorter. Her painting and digital art will be featured in the Shorter exhibition.
Poussin, associate professor of English and French, is a respected photographer and writer. His photographs will be for sale during the exhibit as a fundraiser for Shorter’s Department of English, Modern Languages, and Liberal Arts.