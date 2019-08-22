The Shorter University School of Fine and Performing Arts will present the 2019 Faculty Gala on Friday, Aug. 23.
This event is free and open to the public and will feature faculty members Indra Thomas (soprano), Jerico Vazquez (piano), and others. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel.
Attendees will enjoy a brief cross section of genres—and can enjoy the sound of a hurdy gurdy.
The hurdy-gurdy is a stringed instrument that produces sound by a hand crank-turned, rosined wheel rubbing against the strings. The wheel functions much like a violin bow, and single notes played on the instrument sound similar to those of a violin.