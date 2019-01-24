Artworks by Shorter University faculty members Micah Cain, Margie Monde, and Dr. Fabrice Poussin will be featured in an exhibit at the university’s Arnold Art Gallery from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1.
The gallery will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and a reception is planned for Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The public is invited to attend at no charge.
Many of the works in the exhibit will be on sale with proceeds benefiting the professors’ academic areas.
Micah Cain, assistant professor of art, will display a collection of his wheel-thrown functional ceramics, his specialty for more than 16 years. His artwork has been exhibited nationally from California to Washington, D.C.
Margie Monde, adjunct assistant professor of art, has held a diverse number of positions in the professional art field and teaches painting, drawing, digital art, graphic design, and art appreciation at Shorter. Her painting will be featured in the Shorter exhibition.
Dr. Fabrice Poussin, associate professor of English and French, is a respected photographer and writer. This exhibit will feature photographs by Poussin, which are the result of a 16,000 mile, 5-week trip through the many national parks of the American West. His photographs will be for sale during the exhibit as a fundraiser for Shorter’s Department of English, Modern Languages, and Liberal Arts.