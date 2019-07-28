The Rome Shakespeare Fairies are headed back to the Town Green as part of the Fourth Annual Rome Shakespeare Festival.
The festival opens Sept. 12 and runs through Sept. 29.
The popular fairies will be seen in special performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and will be featured during the festival.
Rome Shakespeare Festival is set to open Sept. 12 at the River Arts District Playhouse with the complete works of William Shakespeare Abridged. Then on Sept. 19 “Hamlet” will open on the Town Green. Professional screen and stage actor, Levi Burdick, will take on the title role of Hamlet and a group of Rome and Atlanta professional actors will round out the cast.
Set in the 1940s, “Hamlet” will boast modern and rock music as well as costumes suggestive of the period. A laughter-filled musical version of “Two Gentlemen of Verona — a musical that boasts a bevy of hilarious characters and a dog named Crab — as well as an edited “Midsummer Night’s Dream” will round out the repertory of performances.
On Sept. 21 there will be a Family Day on the Town Green. The event will boast a full day of entertainment starting at noon, including the youth symphony, Irish step dancers and performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” There will also be interactive art booths, strolling entertainment, face-painting, jugglers and balloon animals. Food trucks will be available for families to eat lunch and take in the entertainment. The musical “Two Gentlemen of Verona” will cap off the day with an evening performance at 8 p.m.
Restaurants and menus can be located on the Rome Shakespeare Festival website, www.Romeshakespearefestival.com. Tables for picnics are also available for each of the performances.
For additional information and full festival schedule, call 706-331-1006 or visit the web site.