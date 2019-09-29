It’s a fact that most injuries can be prevented, and parents and caregivers play a major role in making sure little ones stay safe.
As we mark Baby Safety Month, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging all consumers with babies in their homes to make checking for recalled products a top priority.
“The CPSC has worked with firms to recall millions of children’s products this year that need to be removed from consumer’s homes,” says Acting Chairman Ann Marie Burekle. “Keep your baby safe from hazardous recalled products,” she added.
We get it. Life is often busy. You may have missed some recent baby product recalls. Now is a great time to check to see if you have recalled items or products that do not meet safety standards, such as an inclined sleeper, a drop side crib, clothing or toys. Check www.CPSC.gov to sign up for updates. Consumers should check our product recalls pages regularly, especially if you receive hand-me-downs or buy children’s products at a secondhand shop or yard sale.
Remember recalls don’t expire.
Not responding to a recall can have deadly consequences.
Safety Tips:
Put the baby down to sleep safely. Follow these best practices:
♦ To prevent suffocation, always place baby on back to sleep and never place pillows (including nursing pillows), blankets and quilts in baby’s sleep space, remember Bare is Best.
♦ Only use a crib, play yard and bassinet that meets current CPSC standards. Follow manufacturers’ assembly directions for play yards.
♦ Use a firm, tight fitting mattress.
♦ Regularly check crib for loose, missing or broken parts or slats.
♦ Keep baby monitor cords, lamp cords, telephone cords, and night light cords at least 3 feet away from the crib. Children can wrap the cords around their necks and strangle.
♦ Make your baby’s safety a priority
Also, be sure to sign up for recall notifications at www.cpsc.gov