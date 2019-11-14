A new exhibit at the Harbin Clinic Gallery at Makervillage will showcase the work of Bill Harbin and the intricate detail of plants.
“Seeking Botany’s Design” opens Saturday with a reception celebrating Harbin’s work. The event will take place at Makervillage on North 5th Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature a special musical performance by acclaimed violinist Tim Reynolds.
Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at harbinclinic.com/gallery.
The exhibit will be on display through December, with open gallery hours on Friday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m.
Harbin – the grandson of one of Harbin Clinic’s founders, William Harbin – is a retired radiologist.
The upcoming exhibit is a look at the intricate details of plants. The collection involves combining multiple layers of macro images of an isolated plant piece, such as a bloom or a seed pod, in Photoshop. The results are enlarged and detailed portraits that reveal microscopic impressions with depth that is impossible to match in a single image.
“Either blessed or cursed by a fascination with detail, I’m often dumbstruck by the tiny features and intricate patterns inherent in plant morphology. This closer observation combined with a high-resolution lens and lengthy digital processing reveals structural designs that indicate sophisticated survival strategies which have evolved over millennia — some still a mystery,” Harbin said.